Tio Tech A (TIOA) & Its Competitors Critical Comparison

Tio Tech A (NASDAQ:TIOA – Get Rating) is one of 719 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Tio Tech A to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tio Tech A N/A $15.77 million 27.51 Tio Tech A Competitors $1.14 billion -$3.96 million -6.95

Tio Tech A’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Tio Tech A. Tio Tech A is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tio Tech A 0 0 0 0 N/A Tio Tech A Competitors 114 592 882 15 2.50

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tio Tech A and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 290.10%. Given Tio Tech A’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tio Tech A has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Tio Tech A has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tio Tech A’s competitors have a beta of 0.04, meaning that their average stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.5% of Tio Tech A shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 18.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tio Tech A and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tio Tech A N/A -128.91% 4.55% Tio Tech A Competitors -48.76% -66.88% -1.61%

Summary

Tio Tech A competitors beat Tio Tech A on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Tio Tech A Company Profile

Tio Tech A does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Berlin, Germany.

