Analysts Set BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) PT at $101.33

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.33.

BOKF has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on BOK Financial from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on BOK Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BOK Financial in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

BOK Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $80.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.05. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $70.21 and a 52 week high of $110.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

BOK Financial ( NASDAQ:BOKF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.14. BOK Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $522.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BOK Financial will post 9.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.12 per share, for a total transaction of $149,990.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,734.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOK Financial news, Director Pedro Claudia San purchased 1,000 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.66 per share, with a total value of $103,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,436.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward C. Iv Joullian acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.12 per share, with a total value of $149,990.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,269 shares in the company, valued at $489,734.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 5,420 shares of company stock worth $468,315 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BOK Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in BOK Financial by 39.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of BOK Financial by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BOK Financial in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in BOK Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 37.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers.

