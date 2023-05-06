Brokerages Set CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW) Price Target at $12.10

Shares of CS Disco, Inc. (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LAW shares. Citigroup cut CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CS Disco in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CS Disco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of CS Disco from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $5.67 on Wednesday. CS Disco has a fifty-two week low of $5.27 and a fifty-two week high of $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.22 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.31.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 52.35%. The company had revenue of $32.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 million. Sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CS Disco by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,620,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,204,000 after buying an additional 48,558 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 10.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,435,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of CS Disco by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,395,000 after purchasing an additional 134,967 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CS Disco during the fourth quarter worth $11,213,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in CS Disco by 81.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 353,335 shares in the last quarter. 58.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

