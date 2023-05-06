Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) PT Lowered to C$2.50 at CIBC

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$3.25 to C$2.25 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$4.60 to C$3.40 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$2.99.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SOT.UN opened at C$2.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.01. The stock has a market cap of C$160.84 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.14. Slate Office REIT has a 12 month low of C$2.00 and a 12 month high of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.52, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Slate Office REIT Cuts Dividend

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Slate Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -57.14%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

