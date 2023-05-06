Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $20.05, but opened at $18.74. Sunrun shares last traded at $18.60, with a volume of 2,312,909 shares trading hands.

The energy company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sunrun from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $65.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,293,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,635,145.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.73, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,458,724.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 228,012 shares of company stock valued at $5,278,534 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunrun by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,339 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 242,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after buying an additional 35,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 104,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares in the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

