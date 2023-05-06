Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Receives $13.48 Average PT from Analysts

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.48.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SBSW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sibanye Stillwater

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBSW. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater during the 4th quarter valued at $37,086,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter worth $20,628,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 71.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,977,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,658,000 after buying an additional 1,662,361 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,690,000 after buying an additional 1,192,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 124.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,894,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,654,000 after buying an additional 1,049,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.81% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Stock Performance

Sibanye Stillwater Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Sibanye Stillwater has a 12-month low of $7.82 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.78.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.3%.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America.

