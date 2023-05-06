Pi Financial Weighs in on Ero Copper Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.93 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$158.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.50 million. Ero Copper had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 21.98%.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ERO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$20.00 to C$23.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. TD Securities raised their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.90.

Shares of ERO opened at C$27.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.13, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of C$2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.12. Ero Copper has a 12 month low of C$10.54 and a 12 month high of C$27.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.57.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

