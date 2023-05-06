Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMGet Rating) – Analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPMGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$69.72 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$71.39. The company has a market cap of C$31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Earnings History and Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.