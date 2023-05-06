Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Berenberg Bank issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Berenberg Bank analyst R. Hatch anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.59 per share. Berenberg Bank also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 62.83%. The business had revenue of C$320.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$326.23 million.

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.2 %

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$72.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CSFB cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$65.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$69.72 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 1-year low of C$39.05 and a 1-year high of C$71.39. The company has a market cap of C$31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.51, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 17.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$57.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chantal Gosselin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$65.70, for a total value of C$197,085.00. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.