Analysts Set Expectations for B2Gold Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) – Pi Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for B2Gold in a research report issued on Monday, May 1st. Pi Financial analyst forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for B2Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $592.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.00 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on B2Gold in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. CIBC downgraded shares of B2Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.38.

B2Gold stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. B2Gold has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTG. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 140.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in B2Gold in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in B2Gold during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of B2Gold during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

