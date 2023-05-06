Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 10.69%. On average, analysts expect Westport Fuel Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Up 4.7 %

Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.92. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Westport Fuel Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Westport Fuel Systems

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 808,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 21,916 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 345,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 54,200 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 26.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 350,006 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 73,463 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 347,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 263,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 64,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

