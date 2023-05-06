Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $80.00. The stock traded as low as $67.73 and last traded at $70.74, with a volume of 381760 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.77.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.55.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total value of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synaptics Trading Up 2.6 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Synaptics by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.32). Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.85 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 14.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

