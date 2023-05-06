Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target Lowered to $295.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $326.00 to $295.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ZBRA has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.14.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $273.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $293.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.98. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $224.87 and a 1-year high of $365.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 16.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.38, for a total value of $467,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,168 shares in the company, valued at $926,259.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 36,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,572,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

