StockNews.com Lowers Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Westamerica Bancorporation Trading Up 3.4 %

WABC opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $63.86. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.85.

Westamerica Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westamerica Bancorporation

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Westamerica Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $268,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,807 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,006,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,903,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,910,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

Westamerica Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company. It provides range of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central California. It offers loans and lines of credit, online services, mobile banking, checking, savings, credit cards, cash management, overdraft services, merchant services, professional banking, bank owned property, preventing business loans, payroll services, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.