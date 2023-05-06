SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 9.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.87. 6,007,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,421,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SunPower by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

Further Reading

