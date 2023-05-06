SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Trading Down 9.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) shares fell 9.5% during trading on Thursday after Susquehanna lowered their price target on the stock from $27.00 to $22.00. The stock traded as low as $10.84 and last traded at $10.87. 6,007,162 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 4,421,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPWR. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of SunPower from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.05.
In other SunPower news, CEO Peter Faricy acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.42, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87.
SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $492.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. SunPower had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 3.12%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SunPower Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.
SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.
