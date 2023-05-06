Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $8.50 to $7.00. The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 434233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth $7,534,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 544.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,187,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003,705 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 319.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,052,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,079,000 after buying an additional 801,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 255.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 975,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after buying an additional 701,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 2.3 %

Redwood Trust Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of $645.93 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 5.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is -55.09%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the following segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.