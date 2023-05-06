Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Pi Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$1.10 to C$1.50. The company traded as high as C$0.74 and last traded at C$0.73, with a volume of 1663705 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.60 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,800. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Nighthawk Gold alerts:

Nighthawk Gold Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$84.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.43.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.0230508 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nighthawk Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nighthawk Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.