Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Stock Price Down 11.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) shares traded down 11.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Pivotal Research lowered their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $3.00. The stock traded as low as $2.74 and last traded at $2.77. 2,295,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,298,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.14.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Altice USA from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered Altice USA from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Altice USA from $12.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

Institutional Trading of Altice USA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Altice USA by 19.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 124,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 20,139 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Altice USA by 183.8% during the first quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 36,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 23,423 shares during the period. Bruni J V & Co. Co. lifted its position in Altice USA by 43.8% during the first quarter. Bruni J V & Co. Co. now owns 731,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 223,084 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Altice USA by 112.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 26,135 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altice USA Stock Up 7.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.25.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 0.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Optimum Mobile, Altice Business, News 12 Networks, Cheddar News, a4 Advertising, and i24 News. The company was founded by Patrick Drahi in 2001 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

