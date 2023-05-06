Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 660,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 646,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.

The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,439,985 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $274,101,000 after buying an additional 113,791 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,032,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $280,561,000 after buying an additional 58,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,028,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,324,000 after buying an additional 208,355 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,903,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,435,000 after buying an additional 519,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,998,959 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,314,000 after buying an additional 388,522 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

