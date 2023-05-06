Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Trading Up 7.7% Following Earnings Beat

Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $31.83 and last traded at $29.52. Approximately 660,470 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 646,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.40.
The construction company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.12. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $407.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts recently commented on SUM shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Summit Materials from $32.45 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.08.
The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.41.
Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.
