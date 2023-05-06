OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 8.5% on Strong Earnings

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPKGet Rating) shot up 8.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 1,691,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,935,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

