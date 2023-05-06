OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Shares Up 8.5% on Strong Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) shot up 8.5% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.67 and last traded at $1.66. 1,691,891 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 2,935,583 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $237.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on OPKO Health from $5.75 to $5.40 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPKO Health

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,831,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,801,398.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new stake in OPKO Health during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in OPKO Health by 425.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 14,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.49% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.41.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

