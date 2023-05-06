Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ (HIK) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,700 ($21.24) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HIK. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,920 ($23.99) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,440 ($17.99) to GBX 1,740 ($21.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,100 ($26.24) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,080 ($25.99) price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,750 ($21.86) to GBX 1,950 ($24.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,915 ($23.93).

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at GBX 1,874 ($23.41) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.73, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,174.50 ($14.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,887.50 ($23.58). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,754.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,615.73. The company has a market cap of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 2,755.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,764.71%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

