Berenberg Bank Cuts Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR) Price Target to GBX 780

Kenmare Resources (LON:KMR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 820 ($10.24) to GBX 780 ($9.75) in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kenmare Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of LON:KMR opened at GBX 445.50 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £422.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 0.44. Kenmare Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 370.80 ($4.63) and a 1-year high of GBX 500 ($6.25). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 467.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 452.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Kenmare Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.23%. This is a boost from Kenmare Resources’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Kenmare Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 2,588.24%.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells mineral sand products in China, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine located on the northeast coast of Mozambique. The company's products include ilmenite, zircon, and rutile; and concentrates, including secondary zircon and mineral sand concentrates.

