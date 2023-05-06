Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).
Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group
In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Lloyds Banking Group
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.
