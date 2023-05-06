Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOYGet Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 58 ($0.72) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.87) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group restated a top pick rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 55 ($0.69) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Monday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 68.88 ($0.86).

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 45.81 ($0.57) on Wednesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a twelve month low of GBX 38.51 ($0.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 54.33 ($0.68). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 48.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of £30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 654.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.80. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lloyds Banking Group

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Charlie Nunn acquired 285,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of £136,951.68 ($171,104.05). 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

