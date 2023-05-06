Investors Buy Large Volume of SPDR S&P Bank ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 16,334 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 184% compared to the typical daily volume of 5,743 put options.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

KBE stock opened at $33.65 on Friday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $52.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Bank ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the third quarter worth $72,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

