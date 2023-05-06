iShares Silver Trust Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 252,243 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 23% compared to the typical volume of 205,455 call options.

iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $23.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.85.

Institutional Trading of iShares Silver Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

