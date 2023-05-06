Royal Bank of Canada Raises Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Price Target to C$84.00

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cfra raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from C$90.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from C$78.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised Restaurant Brands International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$72.45.
QSR stock opened at C$95.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 338.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$89.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$87.96. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$99.21.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.
Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.
