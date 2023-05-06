Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) PT Lowered to C$4.25

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on OSK. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Osisko Mining currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.44.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of TSE:OSK opened at C$3.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78. Osisko Mining has a 12-month low of C$2.36 and a 12-month high of C$4.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.48.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.