Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$184.00 at National Bank Financial

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$170.00 to C$184.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRI. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$170.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI stock opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters has a 52-week low of C$119.23 and a 52-week high of C$180.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.54.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

