TD Securities Raises Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target to C$185.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TRI. National Bankshares downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial downgraded Thomson Reuters from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of TSE TRI opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$172.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$160.54. The firm has a market cap of C$75.67 billion, a PE ratio of 41.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of C$119.23 and a twelve month high of C$180.93.

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 20.19%. Analysts expect that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

