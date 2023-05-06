Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Price Target Raised to C$184.00

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$182.00 to C$184.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$170.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperfrom under weight rating to a sector perform under weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$175.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 16th.

Thomson Reuters Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$160.37 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of C$119.23 and a 1 year high of C$180.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.04, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$160.54.

Thomson Reuters Cuts Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( TSE:TRI Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.13. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of C$2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 4.5787715 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.41%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

