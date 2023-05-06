Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 12.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.95. 188,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 522,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.
The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.
Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.
