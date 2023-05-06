Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Trading 12.3% Higher on Strong Earnings

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 12.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $27.25 and last traded at $26.95. 188,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 522,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.18. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. The business had revenue of $740.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on VSTO shares. StockNews.com upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vista Outdoor Stock Up 3.4 %

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 76.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 13,341 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 31,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.74.

About Vista Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

