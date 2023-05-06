CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $56.00. The company traded as low as $48.79 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 27506 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.04.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CSG Systems International in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management raised its stake in CSG Systems International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.05 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 26.46% and a net margin of 5.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International, Inc is a purpose-driven, SaaS platform company, which engages in providing business support solutions serving the communications industry. It focuses on revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions providers. The company was founded on October 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

