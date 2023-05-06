Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 80,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 247,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity

In other news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,930. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of Ingevity stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.