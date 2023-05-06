Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 14.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $60.38. Approximately 80,286 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 247,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.
The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). Ingevity had a return on equity of 31.56% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
NGVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ingevity in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ingevity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingevity
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Ingevity by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.
Ingevity Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.24.
Ingevity Company Profile
Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ingevity (NGVT)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.