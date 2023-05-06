Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) Trading Down 8.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR – Get Rating) traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $52.01 and last traded at $53.20. 33,611 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 113,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.88.

The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $149.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.80 million. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,898,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,227,000 after buying an additional 39,511 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,644,000 after buying an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,459,000 after purchasing an additional 10,201 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 4.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 547,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,830,000 after purchasing an additional 21,860 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 525,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,602,000 after purchasing an additional 48,888 shares during the period. 68.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of firearms to domestic customers. It operates through the Firearms and Castings segments. The Firearms segment manufactures and sells rifles, pistols, and revolvers principally to a number of federally-licensed, independent wholesale distributors primarily located in the United States.

