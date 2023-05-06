Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Large Volume Increase on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 732,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 436,108 shares.The stock last traded at $78.25 and had previously closed at $78.63.

The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $556.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

AMED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. SVB Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $96.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.94.

In related news, insider Michael Paul North sold 5,908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $510,628.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,164 shares in the company, valued at $359,894.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,960,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $383,327,000 after buying an additional 57,035 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,042,027 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $294,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,875,274 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,092,000 after purchasing an additional 62,863 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,759,870 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $147,020,000 after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,633,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery.

