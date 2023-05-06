QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $112.83, but opened at $104.03. QUALCOMM shares last traded at $105.03, with a volume of 5,528,325 shares traded.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $121.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 57.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.