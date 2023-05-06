Atento (NYSE:ATTO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atento (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Atento Trading Down 14.9 %

NYSE:ATTO opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Atento has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $25.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atento

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atento stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Atento S.A. (NYSE:ATTO – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.21% of Atento worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atento

Atento SA is engaged in the provision of customer relationship management business process outsourcing services and solutions. The firm offers front-end and back-end services ranging from sales, applications processing, customer care, and credit management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), America, and Brazil.

