StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Zovio (NYSE:ZVO)

Posted by on May 6th, 2023

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVOGet Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Zovio Stock Performance

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Zovio has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $68,442.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Zovio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zovio, Inc operates as an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver solutions and learning experiences. It provides student recruitment and enrollment systems, retention strategies, educational tools, and curriculums. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.