ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ObsEva Stock Performance

Shares of ObsEva stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. ObsEva has a 12-month low of $0.08 and a 12-month high of $2.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in ObsEva by 54,142.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 484,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 483,490 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in ObsEva during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in ObsEva by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,750,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 173,455 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of ObsEva by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 371,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 76,196 shares during the last quarter. 17.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ObsEva Company Profile

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for women’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

