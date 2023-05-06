StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Pharma (NYSE:CPHIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Pharma Stock Performance

NYSE CPHI opened at $0.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 0.49. China Pharma has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $4.15.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s product portfolio includes Central Nervous System (CNS) and Cerebral-Cardiovascular Diseases, Anti-infection and Respiratory Diseases, Digestive Diseases, Comprehensive Healthcare, and Protective Products.

