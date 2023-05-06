American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSE:AMS – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMS opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.77.

American Shared Hospital Services engages in leasing radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to healthcare providers. Its equipment includes Gamma Knife, PBRT, and IGRT. The Gamma Knife radiosurgery equipment is a non-invasive treatment for malignant and benign brain tumors, vascular malformations and trigeminal neuralgia.

