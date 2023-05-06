Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Avalon Price Performance
NYSE AWX opened at $2.68 on Thursday. Avalon has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.
Avalon Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avalon (AWX)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.