Alasdair Locke Purchases 100,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Rating) insider Alasdair Locke bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.32) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($32,483.76).

First Property Group Price Performance

Shares of FPO opened at GBX 25 ($0.31) on Friday. First Property Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 21 ($0.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.46). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 24.27. The firm has a market cap of £27.72 million, a PE ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.19.

Get First Property Group alerts:

First Property Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. First Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

First Property Group Company Profile

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.