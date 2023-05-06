StockNews.com Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Hold”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DEA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33.
About Easterly Government Properties
Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.
