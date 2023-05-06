StockNews.com Upgrades Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) to “Hold”

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on DEA. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Compass Point raised Easterly Government Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.42.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DEA opened at $14.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.16. Easterly Government Properties has a 12 month low of $12.27 and a 12 month high of $20.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Easterly Government Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Easterly Government Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

