Sarah Gentleman Acquires 1,028 Shares of Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT) Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RAT – Get Rating) insider Sarah Gentleman acquired 1,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,914 ($23.91) per share, for a total transaction of £19,675.92 ($24,582.61).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON:RAT opened at GBX 1,920 ($23.99) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,942.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,008.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 2,285.71, a P/E/G ratio of -26.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Rathbones Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,553.28 ($19.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,245 ($28.05).

Rathbones Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 56 ($0.70) per share. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is an increase from Rathbones Group’s previous dividend of $28.00. Rathbones Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on RAT. Investec cut shares of Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,195 ($27.42) price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbones Group in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Rathbones Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,720 ($21.49) to GBX 2,000 ($24.99) in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.24) price objective on shares of Rathbones Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,079 ($25.97).

(Get Rating)

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

Featured Articles

