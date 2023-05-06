Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Phoenix New Media Price Performance
Shares of FENG opened at $2.71 on Thursday. Phoenix New Media has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $5.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 9.47% and a negative net margin of 15.01%.
Institutional Trading of Phoenix New Media
About Phoenix New Media
Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Phoenix New Media (FENG)
- It’s Time To Check Into Booking.Com
- Shopify Delivers Growth And Efficiency; Shares Surge
- Advanced Micro Devices Bullish Reversal Is Still In Play
- Broadcom Shares Trade In Tight Range Ahead Of Q2 Earnings Report
- An Opportunity To Buy Starbucks Is Knocking On The Door
Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix New Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix New Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.