Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE) Insider Purchases £50,000 in Stock

Jadestone Energy plc (LON:JSE – Get Rating) insider David Loren Neuhauser bought 100,000 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 50 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £50,000 ($62,468.77).

Jadestone Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of LON:JSE opened at GBX 48.20 ($0.60) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 1.72. Jadestone Energy plc has a 52-week low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 52-week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 69.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 73.72. The firm has a market cap of £215.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4,820.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Get Jadestone Energy alerts:

About Jadestone Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Jadestone Energy plc operates as an independent oil and gas development and production company in the Asia Pacific region. The company holds 100% operated working interests in the Stag oilfield and Montara project located in offshore Western Australia; and two gas development blocks in Malay Basin, Southwest Vietnam.

Receive News & Ratings for Jadestone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jadestone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.