Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Insider Buys £194.22 in Stock

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) insider Jeff Davies bought 83 shares of Legal & General Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 234 ($2.92) per share, for a total transaction of £194.22 ($242.65).

Jeff Davies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Jeff Davies sold 62,086 shares of Legal & General Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 249 ($3.11), for a total value of £154,594.14 ($193,146.10).

Legal & General Group Stock Performance

LGEN stock opened at GBX 228.30 ($2.85) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 619.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Legal & General Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 201.40 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 287.90 ($3.60). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 243.56 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.45. The company has a market capitalization of £13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 671.47, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38.

Legal & General Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be given a GBX 13.93 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.44. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,588.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 335 ($4.19) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 285 ($3.56) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 355 ($4.44) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 397 ($4.96) to GBX 390 ($4.87) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 322.14 ($4.02).

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

See Also

