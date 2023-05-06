The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM) Insider Emma Woods Buys 15,000 Shares

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM – Get Rating) insider Emma Woods acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 105 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($19,677.66).

The Gym Group Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GYM stock opened at GBX 95.80 ($1.20) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £170.88 million, a P/E ratio of -798.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -12.95 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.73, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 111.21. The Gym Group plc has a one year low of GBX 81.50 ($1.02) and a one year high of GBX 223.69 ($2.79).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 165 ($2.06) price target on shares of The Gym Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 202 gym sites under The Gym Group brand. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

