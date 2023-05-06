Thomas Ilube Buys 9,625 Shares of Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating) insider Thomas Ilube purchased 9,625 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £770 ($962.02).

Thomas Ilube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 27th, Thomas Ilube acquired 12,136 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £970.88 ($1,212.99).

On Monday, April 24th, Thomas Ilube purchased 24,634 shares of Crossword Cybersecurity stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £1,970.72 ($2,462.17).

LON CCS opened at GBX 9.25 ($0.12) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £8.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.51. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 6.60 ($0.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 30 ($0.37). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 15.70.

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks; Trillion, a mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Identiproof that enhances the security and privacy of digital credentials.

