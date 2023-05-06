Debra Barker Acquires 26,000 Shares of Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX) Stock

Arix Bioscience plc (LON:ARIX – Get Rating) insider Debra Barker purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £27,560 ($34,432.78).

Arix Bioscience Stock Performance

ARIX opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.32) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 119.40 and a quick ratio of 117.67. The stock has a market capitalization of £136.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 108.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 108.51. Arix Bioscience plc has a 12 month low of GBX 99.60 ($1.24) and a 12 month high of GBX 124 ($1.55).

Get Arix Bioscience alerts:

About Arix Bioscience

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Arix Bioscience plc is a venture capital firm specializing in all stages of growth, seed stage, preclinical and clinical stage assets, startup, early stage, mid venture, late stage, growth capital investments as well as private and public equity. The firm seeks to invest in biotech companies, novel therapeutics, innovative technologies, medical innovation comprising healthcare and life sciences.

Receive News & Ratings for Arix Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arix Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.